50 Cr People Are Under Social Security Cover: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday claimed 50 crore people in the country have come under social security cover, which is a 10-time leap from the 2014 figure.

Interacting with the beneficiaries of various social security schemes through video conferencing on the Narendra Modi (NaMo) app, Modi also said that over 20 crore people have reaped the benefits and were secured with the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and Atal Pension Yojana.

He said that under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, a government-backed Life insurance scheme, “over 5.5 crore people have enrolled themselves and have claimed crores of rupees also”.

“Over three lakh people have enrolled for the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana — a pension scheme for the senior citizens,” he added.

The Prime Minister also said that the government’s social security schemes, launched at a low premium to ensure financial security to people from all social and geographical section has helped people to cope with the uncertainties of life.

Talking about the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Modi said: “We emphasised on three aspects: Open the doors of the banks for the poor, access to capital for small business and budding entrepreneurs and a social security cover for the poor and vulnerable.

“I am particularly happy that more women have bank accounts. It is important for women to be in the financial mainstream.”

