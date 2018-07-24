500 Junior Doctors of 5 Government Hospitals Resign

Medical services were hit in several cities of Madhya Pradesh as nearly 500 junior doctors in Rewa, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur resigned on Tuesday over their demands for stipend and equipment.

According to ANI, these doctors are linked to five government colleges, including Rewa’s Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Bhopal’s Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

Giving more details, state president of Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) Sachet Saxena said that they would not be attending any classes.

The junior would also vacate their hostel rooms, he added. It was earlier reported that at least 500 junior doctors will go on strike from Monday.

The junior doctors took the decision after their talks with the administration failed.

Their resignation is likely to impact the medical services in several cities including Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Rewa and Jabalpur.

The junior doctors have been demanding an increase in their stipend.

Among other demands, JUDA is also demanding a rollback in exam fee as laid down by the MP Medical Science University for PG students. They have also pressed for better hostels and hospitals and a provision of senior residentship for diploma candidates.

JUDA is demanding a stipend of Rs 69,000 per month for third-year PG residents, Rs 67,000 for second-year PG residents and Rs 65,000 for first-year PG residents, Rs 50,000 per month for junior residents and Rs 20,000 for interns.

