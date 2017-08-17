500 Trees to be Trimmed in Meghalaya

As many as 500 vulnerable trees would soon be trimmed in Meghalaya to avoid accidents, Deputy Chief Minister Roytre Christopher Laloo said on Thursday.

The government’s decision to trim vulnerable trees in and around the city came after three persons were killed and two others injured on August 12, when a eucalyptus tree, which had stood tall at Raj Bhavan in Shillong for several decades now, came crashing down across the road.

“Apart from the 500 trees which have been identified by the forest department to be trimmed, another 50-odd weak trees identified by the public in different localities of Shillong would also be chopped down,” Laloo told IANS.

However, Laloo said the government will have to plant 6,000 trees as per forest rules if 600 trees are being cut. “I have asked all the departments to identify the places where these 6,000 trees can be planted,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, the state’s forest department announced three dedicated helpline (mobile) numbers for “cutting down dangerous trees”.

