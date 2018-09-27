51st DRDA Governing Body Meeting Held

Presided over by the DC cum CEO Tamiyo Tatak, the 51st Governing Body Meeting of East Siang DRDA was held at the DC’s Conference Hall in Pasighat on Wednesday. All BDOs and interim committee (admin officers) attended the meet.

The DC reviewed the physical and financial achievements of projects and schemes including proper utilization certificate, photos on success stories, monthly progress report and social audit in soft copy etc, undertaken during 2017-18 by DRDA and lauded the members for successful implementations of all the schemes and projects, flagship programs completed and ongoing.

Tatak insisted on futuristic planning aiming for uplifting the lives of the rural poor and creating of durable community and livelihood assets. He asked the house to justify and accept only genuine rural requirements and to use government funds judiciously for the next financial year (2018-19). He urged the officers to be proactive and to maintain same tempo and spirit for the betterment of the rural people with a mission to promote social and economic stability in the district.

Earlier, the DRDA Project Director Sibo Pasing presented the annual report and highlighted all schemes and fund placements. He urged all to apply their best abilities for enhancement of living standard of rural poor and advised the officers to maintain transparency and quality works.

All BDOs placed before the house Annual Action Plan based on central sponsored schemes and unanimously approved all for the next financial year.