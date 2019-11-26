52-days’ TSRTC strike off, but management disallows employees from rejoining

NET Bureau

A day after the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders called off their 52-days long strike, and gave a call to employees to join duties from 6 A.M. of Tuesday, thousands of employees gathered at nearby depots across the State at the crack of dawn. However, police personnel stopped them from entering, and hundreds of workers were detained.

‘No whims and fancies’

On Monday evening, a few hours after the TSRTC JAC convener E. Ashwathama Reddy urged employees to join duties, the Corporation’s management said workers will not be allowed to resume duties going on strike or wanting to return to duties cannot be at their “whims and fancies”. TSRTC Managing Director Sunil Sharma said no public sector undertaking in the country will allow workers to abstain or return to duties at their will.

Police were deployed at all the bus depots in heavy numbers. Barricades were placed at all entry and exit points. So much so, at some places, roads leading to the depots were barricaded. Holding letters addressed to depot managers requesting them to be allowed to join duties, employees tried to enter the depots on Tuesday early morning. However, they were detained by the police.

One of the co-conveners of the JAC, K. Raji Reddy, demanded the depot managers give in writing the reasons for not allowing employees to join duties though they were willing to.

Source: The Hindu