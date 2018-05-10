Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 10 May 2018

Northeast Today

52 Gold Biscuits Seized in Mizoram, Myanmar Nationals Arrested

52 Gold Biscuits Seized in Mizoram, Myanmar Nationals Arrested
May 10
17:25 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Customs officials have seized 52 gold biscuits valued at Rs 269 lakh from Mizoram and arrested two Myanmar nationals in this connection, a senior customs official said.

Superintendent of the anti-smuggling unit of the Aizawl customs division, L H Haokip said, acting on a tip-off, the customs officials intercepted a car at Seling customs checkgate on Tuesday and seized the gold bars, weighing eight kilogramme, from the possession of the two persons.

The Seling customs checkgate is located 40 kilometre from Aizawl. The two persons were identified as David Muangpi (23) and Somkhankap (19) — residents of Sanmeuh Kawlpi and Tahan areas of Myanmar respectively.

They were arrested and produced before a local court in Aizawl on Wednesday, Haokip said. Customs officials said that gold smuggling from Myanmar, using Mizoram as a conduit, is on the rise in the state since 2015.

The Mizoram police had on Monday seized gold bars worth over Rs 3 crore from Champhai district and arrested one person in this connection.

-PTI

Tags
gold biscuitsMizoram policeMyanmar Nationals
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.