52nd Annual College Day celebrations of JNC begins on a colourful note

NET Bureau
The 52nd Annual College Day Celebrations of
JNC ,Pasighat – “Hill Top Radiance 2018-19 ” – has began today here
with a colourful opening ceremony .Chief Guest MLA Olom Panyang
declaring open the three-day event amidst the presence of Lok Sabha
MP , Ninong Ering, Former Director (Retd), of Secondary Education ,
GoAP, Tapang Taloh, President East Siang District Olympic
Association, Tamat Gamoh among others ,called upon the students” to
make best use of the Golden period of Life in excelling in their
chosen fields” to be successful citizens . The MLA advised the JNC
student community, on the value of hard work, as with sheer dint of
hard work you can surely achieve success in your life. “Equip with
the right kind of knowledge” he further called upon.
“The reputation of excellence of the oldest educational Institution of
Higher Learning of the State has been maintained by JNC all through
the years” Panyang said , while commending the contribution made by
the dedicated faculty members and also the commitment of the students
over the years .
Former Director of Secondary Education(retd), Tapang Taloh, addressing
as the Guest of Honour , said that as an alumni, the occasion has
filled him with “ deep sense of nostalgia” and pride on the journey
made by JNC,which has produced eminent personalities ,administrators,
leaders, professionals and the like in many walks of life. He hoped
that the three-day event will help in fostering the spirit of
cooperation,unity,amity and sportsmanship among the students adding
that such events are learning experience in student life in
discovering and exploring the varied facets of one’s talents and
skills.
Earlier, Principal,JNC, Milorai Modi,highlighted the academic journey
of the oldest college of the State through the last 54 years,which has
been established in 3rd July 1964 with the vision “ to provide higher
education with integrity,consistency and due diligence “ with the
stated mission “ to provide the future generation with academic
excellence and practical skills needed to face future Challenges”. He
said that Jawaharlal Nehru College has been recognized with
“College with potential for Excellence” in2010 by UGC including the
becoming the first institution of Higher Learning in the State to get
Grade ‘A’ accreditation by NAAC,Bengaluru in 2014.
On the steps taken to enhance learning experiences, he informed that
digital language lab, Research Cell has also been set up including
fully equipped biotech hub, advanced computer education,while very
soon mini-ethno Museum under the department of History among
Colleges will be launched ,which is set to be first of its kind in
Govt. Colleges of the State.
Further, the Principal informed that currently the Collge has 68
regular and 10 Guests faculty members and around 3700 students
pursuing UG and PG courses. He added that 38 students were placed in
the university Toppers list in 2017-18 academic session.
Highlighting the importance of College Day Celebrations in overall
personality development and promoting creativity , he said that “ it
is out of such festivals that we often get the best of sportsperson,
cultural activist, artist,literrateur ,to name a few”.
Earlier, General Secretary, JNC Kiling Mibang,submitted a Memorandum
highlighting renovation of CC steps, need for Bus Stand etc.
The Chief Guest lighted the Olympic Torch. Besides other Guests
,whole college community including Vice Principal JNC, S.D.
Choudhary ,faculty members,students ,staff attended the opening
ceremony .The Vote of thanks was extended by Secretary Cultural
Activities,JNCSU, Limar Ado. Track & Field events were conducted after
the inauguration session.