52nd Annual College Day celebrations of JNC begins on a colourful note

NET Bureau

The 52nd Annual College Day Celebrations of

JNC ,Pasighat – “Hill Top Radiance 2018-19 ” – has began today here

with a colourful opening ceremony .Chief Guest MLA Olom Panyang

declaring open the three-day event amidst the presence of Lok Sabha

MP , Ninong Ering, Former Director (Retd), of Secondary Education ,

GoAP, Tapang Taloh, President East Siang District Olympic

Association, Tamat Gamoh among others ,called upon the students” to

make best use of the Golden period of Life in excelling in their

chosen fields” to be successful citizens . The MLA advised the JNC

student community, on the value of hard work, as with sheer dint of

hard work you can surely achieve success in your life. “Equip with

the right kind of knowledge” he further called upon.

“The reputation of excellence of the oldest educational Institution of

Higher Learning of the State has been maintained by JNC all through

the years” Panyang said , while commending the contribution made by

the dedicated faculty members and also the commitment of the students

over the years .

Former Director of Secondary Education(retd), Tapang Taloh, addressing

as the Guest of Honour , said that as an alumni, the occasion has

filled him with “ deep sense of nostalgia” and pride on the journey

made by JNC,which has produced eminent personalities ,administrators,

leaders, professionals and the like in many walks of life. He hoped

that the three-day event will help in fostering the spirit of

cooperation,unity,amity and sportsmanship among the students adding

that such events are learning experience in student life in

discovering and exploring the varied facets of one’s talents and

skills.

Earlier, Principal,JNC, Milorai Modi,highlighted the academic journey

of the oldest college of the State through the last 54 years,which has

been established in 3rd July 1964 with the vision “ to provide higher

education with integrity,consistency and due diligence “ with the

stated mission “ to provide the future generation with academic

excellence and practical skills needed to face future Challenges”. He

said that Jawaharlal Nehru College has been recognized with

“College with potential for Excellence” in2010 by UGC including the

becoming the first institution of Higher Learning in the State to get

Grade ‘A’ accreditation by NAAC,Bengaluru in 2014.

On the steps taken to enhance learning experiences, he informed that

digital language lab, Research Cell has also been set up including

fully equipped biotech hub, advanced computer education,while very

soon mini-ethno Museum under the department of History among

Colleges will be launched ,which is set to be first of its kind in

Govt. Colleges of the State.

Further, the Principal informed that currently the Collge has 68

regular and 10 Guests faculty members and around 3700 students

pursuing UG and PG courses. He added that 38 students were placed in

the university Toppers list in 2017-18 academic session.

Highlighting the importance of College Day Celebrations in overall

personality development and promoting creativity , he said that “ it

is out of such festivals that we often get the best of sportsperson,

cultural activist, artist,literrateur ,to name a few”.

Earlier, General Secretary, JNC Kiling Mibang,submitted a Memorandum

highlighting renovation of CC steps, need for Bus Stand etc.

The Chief Guest lighted the Olympic Torch. Besides other Guests

,whole college community including Vice Principal JNC, S.D.

Choudhary ,faculty members,students ,staff attended the opening

ceremony .The Vote of thanks was extended by Secretary Cultural

Activities,JNCSU, Limar Ado. Track & Field events were conducted after

the inauguration session.