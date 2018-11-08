Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 08 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

52nd Annual College Day celebrations of JNC begins on a colourful note

52nd Annual College Day celebrations of JNC begins on a colourful note
November 08
16:47 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The 52nd Annual College Day Celebrations of
JNC ,Pasighat  – “Hill Top Radiance 2018-19 ”  – has began today here
with a colourful opening ceremony  .Chief Guest MLA Olom Panyang
declaring open  the three-day event amidst  the presence of Lok Sabha
MP , Ninong Ering, Former Director (Retd), of Secondary  Education ,
GoAP, Tapang Taloh,  President East Siang District Olympic
Association, Tamat Gamoh among others ,called upon the students” to
make best use of the Golden period of Life in excelling in their
chosen fields”  to be successful citizens . The MLA advised the JNC
student community, on the value of hard work, as with sheer dint of
hard work  you can surely achieve success in your life. “Equip with
the right kind of knowledge” he further called upon.
“The reputation of excellence of the oldest educational Institution of
Higher Learning of the State has been maintained by JNC all through
the years” Panyang said , while commending the  contribution made by
the dedicated faculty members and also the commitment  of the students
over the years .
Former Director of Secondary Education(retd), Tapang Taloh, addressing
as the Guest of Honour , said that  as an alumni, the occasion  has
filled him with  “ deep sense of nostalgia” and pride on the journey
made by JNC,which has produced eminent personalities ,administrators,
leaders, professionals  and the like in many walks of life. He hoped
that the three-day event will help in fostering the spirit of
cooperation,unity,amity and sportsmanship among the students adding
that such events are learning experience in student life in
discovering and exploring the  varied facets of one’s  talents and
skills.
Earlier, Principal,JNC, Milorai Modi,highlighted the academic journey
of the oldest college of the State through the last 54 years,which has
been established in 3rd July 1964 with the vision “ to provide higher
education with integrity,consistency and due diligence “ with the
stated mission “ to provide the future generation with academic
excellence and practical skills needed to face future Challenges”. He
said that Jawaharlal Nehru College  has been recognized with
“College with potential for Excellence” in2010 by UGC including the
becoming the first institution of Higher Learning in the State to get
Grade ‘A’ accreditation by NAAC,Bengaluru in 2014.
 On the steps taken to enhance learning experiences, he informed that
digital language lab, Research Cell has also been set up including
fully equipped biotech hub, advanced computer education,while very
soon   mini-ethno Museum  under the department of History among
Colleges  will be launched ,which is set to be first of its kind in
Govt. Colleges of the State.
Further, the Principal informed that currently the Collge has 68
regular and 10 Guests faculty members and around 3700 students
pursuing UG and PG courses. He added that 38 students were placed in
the university Toppers list in 2017-18 academic session.
Highlighting the importance of College Day Celebrations in overall
personality development  and promoting creativity , he said that “ it
is out of such festivals that we often get the best of sportsperson,
cultural activist, artist,literrateur ,to name a few”.
Earlier, General Secretary, JNC Kiling Mibang,submitted a Memorandum
highlighting renovation of CC steps, need for Bus Stand etc.
 The Chief Guest lighted the Olympic Torch.   Besides other Guests
,whole college community including  Vice Principal JNC,  S.D.
Choudhary ,faculty members,students ,staff  attended the opening
ceremony .The Vote of thanks was extended by Secretary Cultural
Activities,JNCSU, Limar Ado. Track & Field events were conducted after
the inauguration session.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.