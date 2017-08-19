532 Non-Tribals Held in Mizoram for Not Having ILP

At least 532 non-tribals, living in Mizoram without valid Inner Line Permit (ILP), were arrested across the state, police said on Friday.

Police said that a special drive on the violation of ILP by non-tribal workers in the state was launched since Thursday and would continue for a few days.

Those arrested would be produced before the local courts in Aizawl.

People visiting tribal areas, including Mizoram, required valid ILP in accordance with the provisions of the Inner Line Regulation Act 1873.

