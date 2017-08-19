Sat, 19 Aug 2017

Northeast Today

532 Non-Tribals Held in Mizoram for Not Having ILP

532 Non-Tribals Held in Mizoram for Not Having ILP
August 19
10:38 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

At least 532 non-tribals, living in Mizoram without valid Inner Line Permit (ILP), were arrested across the state, police said on Friday.

Police said that a special drive on the violation of ILP by non-tribal workers in the state was launched since Thursday and would continue for a few days.

Those arrested would be produced before the local courts in Aizawl.

People visiting tribal areas, including Mizoram, required valid ILP in accordance with the provisions of the Inner Line Regulation Act 1873.

-PTI

Tags
ILP
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.