Wed, 20 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

56,584 Families Living Below Poverty Line in Mizoram: Survey

56,584 Families Living Below Poverty Line in Mizoram: Survey
June 20
15:38 2018
Mizoram has 56,584 families living below poverty line, according to a survey released by state Planning and Programme Implementation Minister Lalsawta on Wednesday.

The BPL Baseline Survey said five villages in Champhai district – Pamchung, Rabung, Tlangmawi, Chawngtlai and Riangtlei were BPL free villages. The state has a population of 11 lakh.

Champhai district has the lowest percentage of BPL families at 9.35 per cent while Mamit district has the highest percentage of 35.64 BPL families in the state, the survey said.

-PTI

