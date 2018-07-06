5th Edition of Indigenous Music Festival Held at Dimapur

Rocklore 2018, the 5th edition of North East Indigenous Music Festival brought nine bands from the North East and one band from Pune to entertain Dimapur crowd on Wednesday at the Don Bosco Institute Hall, Dimapur.

The host Yanpo Humtsoe took the stage and welcomed the audience and called up the 1st band, Frozen Hearts of Dimapur. This is their first performance after a gap of six years. The second band to take the stage was Brainstorm Island, a cross genre band from Kohima. Shape A Shade, the Indo German Dou from Dimapur performed two acoustic sets. Ambush, who are regarded as the voice of the voiceless with their hard hitting lyrics entertained the crowd with two songs. Manipur’s Lo Peninsula, a three piece band presented two original songs. Mokokchung’s reputed band, Tune Up Channel played two pop/funk original songs. Fiddlecraft, flew more than 2000 kms from Pune to enchant the crowd with three Hindi pop acoustic sets. Abiogenesis, the folk fusion band from Dimapur entertained the crowd with three howey songs. Guwahati’s Wine O’Clock, an experimental, progressive jazz band played three jazzy songs. The last band Booma Trio, a three piece band from Shillong played three songs.

The event was organized by Abiogenesis Society and sponsored by North East Council, Shillong. ICCR Shillong Regional Office also supported the event by sponsoring two bands. Songdew, a leading music network based in New Delhi selected Fiddlecraft to perform at the festival from 22 bands submissions.