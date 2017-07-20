Fri, 21 Jul 2017

5th North East Connectivity Summit to be Held in Arunachal

July 20
21:56 2017
Chairman, North East Advisory Council of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Ranjit Barthakur called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday.

Barthakur informed that Arunachal has been chosen to host the 5th North East Connectivity Summit in 2018. The summit organised by FICCI is one of the most important forums for action oriented deliberations on sub regional economic integration and connectivity between North East India and South East Asia.

Barthakur also invited the Chief Minister to attend the 4th North East Connectivity Summit, which is going to be held in Nagaland in the month of September this year.

The Chief Minister thanked the Chairman for the invite and for choosing Arunachal as host for the next year’s North East Connectivity Cummit, to which he consented to attend and host the summit respectively.

