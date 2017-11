A powerful earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale jolted Arunachal Pradesh early on Saturday.

The tremor occurred around 4 am with its epicenter locating in Tibet’s Nyingchi Prefecture, which is close to Arunachal. The earthquake hit at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers.

The strong quake was followed by a magnitude 5 tremor around the same place in Tibet. The tremors caused a power failure and damaged buildings in the prefecture.