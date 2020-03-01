Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 01 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

6 feared dead as boat capsizes in UP

6 feared dead as boat capsizes in UP
March 01
10:40 2020
At least six persons, including five women were feared dead here in an incident of a boat capsizing on the Ganga river.

The accident happened on Saturday evening and the local administration launched a massive rescue operation that continued till late into the night.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief at the accident and has asked the district officials to ensure that the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) is called in for the rescue work.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was rushed to the spot from Varanasi and heavy police deployment was made in the district. The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police also reached the spot to supervise the rescue work.

Chandauli Superintendent, Hemant Kutiyal said that a boat carrying 40 labourers was crossing the river Ganga to return home on Saturday evening.

On reaching midstream the boat overturned. Kutiyal said that 35 managed to swim out or got rescued, but six, including five women, were missing.

The incident took place near Maheji village under Dheena police station limits. Several residents of the Maheji village were returning home from Ghazipur when their boat overturned. Locals then alerted the district administration and rescue efforts were launched.

Source: Outlook India

