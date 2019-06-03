Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 03 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

6 Manipur Scribes Awarded Media Fellowship

6 Manipur Scribes Awarded Media Fellowship
June 03
11:00 2019
NET Bureau

Six journalists of Manipur have been awarded the first-ever State Level Media Fellowship on Climate Change Reporting for the year 2018-19 during a consultative media workshop, sources said on Sunday.

 The journalists who received the media fellowship awards are Laishram Shamungou Singh (The Sangai Express), Pouguilung Kamei (All India Radio), Mungchan Zimik (The Sangai Express), Kshetri Meghajit (Naharolgi Thoudang), Babie Shirin (Imphal Free Press) and Ksh Premchand (Impact TV).

They will receive a sum of Rs 50,000 in installments to support their travel and research. The first installment of the fellowship was handed over to the journalists during the workshop.

 

Source: The Assam Tribune

 

