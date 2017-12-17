Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 17 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

6 of Family Killed in Assam Road Accident

December 17
10:30 2017
Six members of a family were killed in a road accident at Balikuchi village on Kamarkuchi-Paikarkuchi road in Assam’s Nalbari district on Saturday evening, police said.

Samo Talukdar, a resident of Sonkani village, and his family members were returning home after visiting his elder daughter’s house when their car skidded off the road and fell into a ditch in Balikuchi village, they said.

Talukdar, his wife Barada Talukdar, their daughter Rumi Talukdar (38) and her daughters Pragati Talukdar (10) and Pampi Talukdar (2) were killed in the accident, the police said.

The bodies have been brought out from the ditch and sent for post-mortem. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary have condoled the death of the six persons.

-PTI

0 Comments

0 Comments

