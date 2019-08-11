Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 12 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

6 petitions filed in SC over Article 370
August 11
10:26 2019
NET Bureau

 Half-a-dozen petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court – four in the past 24 hours – opposing the Centre’s decision revoking Article 370 and the curfew imposed to curb attempts at disturbing law and order in Jammu and Kashmir.

Three of the petitions challenge the presidential order making Article 370 a dead letter in the Constitution and the others are connected with the imposition of curfew and its consequences in the region.

The National Conference petition, leading the lot, underpins the genesis and evolution of Article 370 and its provision Article 35A. The petition contended that framers of the Constitution advocated for a pluralistic federal model.

Article 370 was carefully drafted in order to ensure the peaceful and democratic accession of the formerly princely state of Jammu and Kashmir to the Indian Union, drawing out the significance of Article 370, which defines and regulates the relationship between J&K and the Union of India, it said.

Similarly, two other petitions filed by advocates, one of Kashmiri origin, challenge the Centre’s decision making Article 370 redundant.

It is likely that the court may club these petitions together and then slot a hearing on the same.

Source: The Assam Tribune

