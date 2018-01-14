Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 14 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

6 Rohingyas Held in Tripura

6 Rohingyas Held in Tripura
January 14
18:30 2018
Six teenaged Rohingya Muslims have been arrested in Tripura’s Dharmanagar town bordering Assam, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip, three girls and three boys were arrested from Dharmanagar railway station on Saturday evening.

The youngsters, all from Myanmar and aged around 18 years, entered Tripura from Bangladesh two days ago and were trying to go Hyderabad by train, North Tripura district police chief Manik Lal Das told IANS over phone.

Police and intelligence officials are questioning the teenagers.

Many Rohingyas had entered Tripura and a few other northeastern states via Bangladesh illegally in search of jobs.

Security forces detained most of the infiltrators. Subsequently, they were pushed back to Bangladesh.

IANS

Dharmanagar Rohingya
