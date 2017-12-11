Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 11 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

6-Yr-Old Girl Raped by Family Friend in Assam

6-Yr-Old Girl Raped by Family Friend in Assam
December 11
09:58 2017
A 6-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a middle aged man who was entrusted by her parents to look after her for sometime in Jorhat district of Assam, police said on Sunday.

The parents of the girl left her with the accused, a 55-year-old family friend, when they had to leave home for buying some medicine in Na-Ali Boliagohain Pukhuri area on Saturday evening.

When the parents returned, the girl was crying and complained of pain in lower abdomen, police said. They took her to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital and the incident came to light, police said.

After this, the parents and their friends caught the accused from his house and handed over him to police. The rape was established during medical examination, the police said adding that the accused was arrested and sent to jail.

-PTI

Tags
jorhatJorhat Medical College
