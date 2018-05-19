Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 19 May 2018

Northeast Today

60 ILP Violators Deported from Arunachal

60 ILP Violators Deported from Arunachal
May 19
21:03 2018
Altogether 60 Inner Line Permit (ILP) violators have been identified and deported from East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

East Siang Superintendent of Police Prashant Gautam on Saturday informed that in an effort to check the inflow of illegal immigrants, 60 intruders were detected by police on duty and deported beyond the inner line jurisdiction on Friday.

Out of 60 persons, 12 persons were detected at Sille-Oyan and 48 at Ruksin, who tried to enter Arunachal Pradesh without valid Inner Line Permit (ILP).

In his statement, Gautam informed that the drive was carried out by SDPO Ruksin, Olik Tamut adding that Police department has intensified ILP checking in various parts of the district and urged the outsiders to obtain valid ILP from the competent authorities while visiting or staying in the district.

