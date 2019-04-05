6,000 Take Shelter in Relief Camps as Storm Hits Tripura

NET Bureau

A 37-year-old woman was killed and over 6,000 people lost their homes as acres of farmland, trees and electric pillars were destroyed by storm in the past 72 hours in the state.

Speaking with EastMojo on Thursday, an official from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said that among the eight districts of the state, West Tripura’s Mohanpur and Jirania were the most affected during the incessant rainfall and thunderstorms. Meanwhile, relief camps were set up in Khowai and West Tripura districts.

“A total of 5,894 inmates [people from] different areas of West district, places like Mohanpur, Jirania and Mandwai were shifted to 48 relief camps set up in the district. 1,425 people rendered homeless in Khowai district were sheltered in 16 relief camps,” the official said.

He also said that Jamuna Debbarma, a 37-year-old from Katira Ranibazar village in Jirania sub-division of West Tripura, died during thunderstorm on April 1.

“Almost 7,000 houses throughout the state were damaged. Of which, 3,747 houses were partly damaged, 1,970 houses were severely damaged and another 1,482 houses were fully damaged,” the report from SEOC stated.

The minister for tribal welfare and forests Mevar Kumar Jamatia visited the storm-affected areas in Mohanpur in West Tripura district to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), state police department are on standby following the natural calamity that has left thousands homeless in state.

Regional meteorological department director Dilip Saha also said that there is a possibility of more rainfall in next 24 hours in the state.

Jirania Sub-divisional magistrate Subhasis Bandyopadhyay said that shelters are being provided for those along with the arrangement of foods and water for the people who have lost their home. “Maximum number relief camps were set up under Mandwai Rural Development Block in the west Tripura district. We have arranged food and water for them. After the final assessment of the lost we will help them by financially,” he said.

Last year, in the month of June-July, over 40,000 people were shifted to different shelters following the biggest ever floods in state, which mostly affected Sepahijala, Khowai, Gomati and West Tripura districts.

Source: East Mojo