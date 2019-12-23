66th National Film Award: Vicky Kaushal, Ayushman Khurrana bag best actors award; Keerthy Suresh best actress

NET Bureau

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presented the 66th National Film Award at a ceremony in New Delhi on Monday. Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal were jointly awarded the best actor award for their roles in Andhadhun and Uri. Keerthy Suresh got the best actress award for her portrayal of yesteryear’s star Savitri in Telugu film Mahanati. Gujarati movie Hellaro was awarded for the best feature film. Aditya Dhar was awarded with the Best Director award for his debut Uri: The Surgical Strike. Andhadhun was awarded for Best Hindi film.

Badhaai Ho, about a family dealing with a late pregnancy, has been awarded for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment. Veteran actor Surekha Sikri was awarded for the best supporting actress for her role of a cantankerous matriarch in the movie.

Singer-lyricist Swanand Kirkire was awarded for the best supporting actor for Marathi film Chumbak.

Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman was awarded for the best film on social issues. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavaat was awarded for best choreography for the song Ghoomer. Bhansali received best music director award.

Marathi movie Paani was awarded for Best Film on Environment Conservation and Preservation. In Feature film section Turtle has been awarded for best Rajasthani film.

Kannada film Ondalla Eradalla was awarded with Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

Son Rise and the Secret Life of Frogs directed by Vibha Bakshi received the award for Best Non-Feature Film. Uttarakhand was awarded as the Most Film Friendly State. In non-feature film section GD NAIDU: THE EDISON OF INDIA has been awarded for best film on science and technology.

In his address, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that the world can be connected to the culture of India along with increasing tourism through films. He said that films are a powerful medium of communication and the film industry should give importance to films related to social issues. The Vice President asked the people associated with the cinema industry to take up their work as a mission. He said, cinema can play an important role in promoting good values among people.

Mr Naidu advised the cinema industry to avoid obscenity, saying that the film should be such that it can be seen with family. He expressed happiness at the award for Best Feature Film to a film on women empowerment.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that films are a tremendous soft power for India. He said that Indian cinema is being liked around the world today. He said that the country’s culture and art are the biggest strengths of the country.

Source: News on AIr