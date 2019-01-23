673 Teaching Posts Vacant at 9 Central Universities Across the Northeast States

NET Bureau,Kingson Chingakham

At present, there are 41 central universities across the country under the Ministry fo Human Resource Development(MHRD). As stated by the Minister of State in the MHRD in the Lok Sabha, the total number of sanctioned teaching posts in 40 central universities is 17,092 and out of these 5,606 teaching posts are lying vacant as on April 1, 2018. In IGNOU, out of 454 teaching posts, 190 posts are lying vacant as on July 31, 2018.

Coming to the 8 states of Northeast region, there are a total of 9 central universities with Assam housing two Central universities. The rest of the states have one central university each. As on April 1,2018, the total number of sanctioned teaching posts in these 9 central universities is 2,835 out of which 673 teaching posts are lying vacant. The teaching posts are clubbed into three categories- Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors.

The state-wise vacancies are analyzed below:

Assam

In Assam, Tezpur University and Assam University have a total sanctioned of 715 teaching posts. Out of these, 99 teaching posts are lying vacant. Assam University has a vacancy of 22 Professors out of 45 total sanctioned Professors. There is a requirement of 24 Associate professors at present along with another 22 Assistant Professors.

Almost all the posts for Professors are filled up at the Tezpur University.There is still a need of 8 more Professors at this university which has recently found a rank in the Times Higher Education Global Ranking.

Arunachal Pradesh

Rajiv Gandhi University is the only central university in Arunachal Pradesh and the university with the lowest total sanctioned teaching posts in the northeast region. There is a total sanctioned of 202 Teaching posts, out of which 33 are lying vacant. There is a need to fill up 16 posts of professors out of the total sanctioned number of 27. The vacancy for the post of Assistant Professors is quite low with 4 vacancies out of the total sanctioned of 131. The University will require 13 additional Associate Professors at the earliest.

Manipur

Manipur University has the second highest vacancies in the northeast region. The total number of sanctioned teaching posts is 347. Out of these, 115 teaching posts are lying vacant. There is 68% vacancy for the post of Professor i.e vacancy of 24 out of 39 total sanctioned post. The vacancy is also high for the posts of Associate Professors and Assistant Professors with 42 and 49 vacancies each out of 91 and 217 sanctioned total posts for the respective categories.

Meghalaya

The Northeastern Hill University has the highest sanctioned teaching posts in the Northeast region. There is a total sanctioned of 445 teaching posts in the three categories. Nearly 50% for the post of Professors are lying vacant i.e 45 vacancies out of total 93 posts for Professors. Relatively, the University has performed better in filling up the posts of Assistant Professors. There is a vacancy of 19 Assistant Professors out of 205 total sanctioned posts. There is urgently a need to fill up 58 vacant Associate Professor out of the total 147 sanctioned posts.

Mizoram

Mizoram University has a total of 382 sanctioned teaching posts. Though 303 posts have been filled up already, there is still a need to catch up with 79 seats across the three categories of Professors, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. There is about 50% vacancy for the post of Professor i.e 25 vacancies out of the total sanctioned of 47 posts. The total number of sanctioned posts for Assistant Professor is 261. Out of which, 26 are lying vacant at present. Likewise, there is a vacancy of 28 Associate Professors out of the total sanctioned number of 74.

Nagaland

Nagaland University has performed poorly when it comes to appointment of Professors. The university has a total sanctioned of 45 Professors. Out of which only 12 have been filled up resulting to the vacancy of 33 posts.The University has done well in terms of covering up the vacancies of Assistant Professors and Associate Professors. Presently, there are vacancies of 10 Assistant Professors and 19 Associate Pofessors out of the total sanctioned posts of 62 and 146 respectively.

Sikkim

Sikkim University has the second lowest total sanctioned teaching posts. Out of the 29 total sanctioned post for Professors, only 18 have been filled till date. The University has succesfully filled up the posts of Assistant Professors ( 8 vacancies out of 116 total sanctioned post of Assistant Professors). The University will require to fill up the current vacancies of 31 Associate Professors out of the 68 total sanctioned posts.

Tripura

With just 7 professors appointed out of the sanctioned 46 posts, Tripura University needs proper attention to bridge the big gap of 39 vacancies of Professors.Likewise, 39 posts of Associate Professors are lying vacant out of the total sanctioned of 69 posts. The status in the case of Assistant Professor is not bad, though,needs equal attention. Out of the 163 sanctioned Assistant Professor posts, 136 have been filled up so far.

The UGC has informed that as per information received from the central universities across the country, no appointments have been made after UGC’s circular of March 5, 2018.