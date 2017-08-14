68 Militants Lay Down Arms in Manipur

In a major achievement of the newly BJP led government in Manipur, a total of 68 militants from different outfits surrendered with arms before Chief Minister N. Biren Singh at the “Homecoming Ceremony” held on Monday at the Banquet Hall of the 1st Manipur Rifles, Imphal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister lauded the bold step taken by the militants, who left their homes for more many years, to shun violence and to join the path of peace and prosperity which would help progress and development in the State. Violence wouldn’t bring any solution to any issue but it will rather create bloodshed among us, he added, any issue can be resolved through political dialogue or talks.

Calling it as the achievement of the new government, he praised the surrendered cadres for joining the mainstream after having faith in the new government.

Biren Singh stressed that the previous surrender policy designed for militants was a total failure and the policy needed to be reviewed. The newly introduced revised Surrender cum Rehabilitation Policy for the surrendered militants is waiting for the final approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. He mentioned that a Nodal Officer would be appointed to look after the needs and problems of those militants who have surrendered to the government.

The Chief Minister assured that the government would extend every possible help for the protection of the lives of the families of those who laid down the arms to join the mainstream. He further mentioned that the government is committed to protect the fundamental right to life and dignity of those who have returned to normal lives. He believed that more would come out to join the mainstream and re-unite with their families.

Biren maintained that we all should work sincerely and honestly with co-operation to protect and safeguard the integrity of Manipur as well as India. Only then peace and prosperity would prevail in the State, he added.

He said that Manipur has the potential to become the top State of the country. In the next 10-15 years, people would witness a change in the State in terms of progress and development. Mentioning the unique scenic beauty, rich culture and tradition of the State, Chief Minister believed that Manipur has a lot to offer in terms of tourism and culture where people including tourists and investors from different countries would be attracted and explore the distinct and unexplored beauty of the region.

Among those surrounded militants, 4 were women cadres including 23 cadres of KCP, 17 cadres of UNLF, 10 cadres of PREPAK, 7 cadres of PREPAK (Pro), 7 cadres of PLA/RPF and 4 cadres of KYKL laid down their arms before the Chief Minister.