6th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival to Start from 28th November

NET Bureau

After 5 successful editions, the 6th edition of Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival will be held on 28th November to 1st December at Pragjyoti ITA Centre, Machkhowa, Guwahati. Nationally renowned film personalities such as Boman Irani, Actor (famous for his films such as Sanju, Jolly LLB, 3 Idiots, Munnabhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munnabhai etc.) ; Shakun Batra, renowned filmmaker (known for films like Kapoor & Sons and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu); Rajesh Mapuskar, Writer, Director and Producer (of films like Ventilator & Ferrari ki Sawaari) will attend the festival this year.

The festival will include screening of films from all across the Northeastalong with a few invited films from the rest of India; interactive sessions, in addition to an exclusive Film Quiz- Cinemascope, panel discussions and the highly anticipated award ceremony.

A Short Film Contest is also organised as a part of the festival. It was open tofilmmakers from the Northeast and for films shot in the Northeast or featuring stories from the region. Over 300 short films were received for the contest and out of all the entries, the top 15 will be screened at the film festival. The top three winners will be awarded prizes of over Rs 2 lacs in addition to a trophy and certificate. The jury of the Short Film Contest includes experienced filmmakers. The first round jury members were Bhaskar Hazarika from Assam, Meena Longjam from Manipur and Wanphrang Diengdoh from Meghalaya. The Second round jury comprises of Reema Kagti, Shiladitya Bora and Ronnie Lahiri.

This year some of the finest films from Northeast and rest of India will be screened at the festival over 4 days. Nani Teri Morni from Nagaland, Ralang Road from Sikkim, Chor from Assam and Bornodi Bhotiai from Assam are some of the feature films to be screened at the festival. Spring Thunder, Directed by Sriram Dalton will be the Opening Film and Assamese Film Bornodi Bhotiai, Directed by Anupam Kaushik Borah will be the Closing Film of the Festival. Some of the feature films to be screened at the festival from rest of India are Devil, Rockumentary: Evolution of Indian Rock, The Lost Idea, IYE : The Others.

Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival has been honouring senior filmmakers of the region with a lifetime achievement award to honour their exceptional contribution to cinema in northeast. In the previous years the award have been conferred to Shri Aribam Syam Sharma (2014) from Manipur, Shri Abdul Mazid (2015) from Assam, Smt Jnanada Kakoti (2016) and Late Munin Barua (2017). This year, the life time award will be conferred to renowned Assamese director Shri Pulak Gogoi at the Awards Ceremony on 1st December.

The Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival was conceived in the year 2013 with the objectives of promoting Northeast cinema and providing a platform for regional filmmakers. The festival also aims to bring in great storytellers under one roof, offering the audience a dynamic experience which combines cinema, short films, documentaries, Interactive panel discussions and workshops.

The organising team of the festival includes Tanushree Hazarika, Festival Director and Managing Director of Tattva Creations; Karma S Paljor, Eminent Journalist and Entrepreneur; Roopa Barua, Filmmaker; Pallavi Barua, Producer & Lawyer and Samujjal Kashyap, National Award-winning Filmmaker.

Renowned filmmakers, Reema Kagti; Director of Talaash & Gold; Ronnie Lahiri; Producer of October, Piku, Mardas Cafe and Pink, Adil Hussain; Actor and Shiladitya Bora; Producer of Your Truly, Newtom, Masaan etc. are the honorary advisors who have helped shape the festival.

Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival invites the film fraternity of the region along with film enthusiasts and the general public to be a part of this vibrant, four-day celebration of films, culture and heritage. Entry is free for all.