Wed, 11 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

6th Sarkar Apke Dwar Camp at border village Bleteng under Lungla Sub Division

6th Sarkar Apke Dwar Camp at border village Bleteng under Lungla Sub Division
December 11
16:49 2019
NET Bureau

Tawang District Administration today conducted its 6th Sarkar Apke Dwar cum Jan sunwai camp at Ble-teng village. This is one of the last village towards Bhutan Border under Duitongkhar Circle of Lungla Sub Division. The Camp was inaugurated by Addl.DC Tawang Shri Lobsang Tsering in Presence of Addl.DC Lungla Shri RD Thungon , CO Duitongkhar Shri Nawang Thutan and other Head of Department/ Officers of various departments from Tawang and Lungla administration.

Addl.DC Tawang Shri lobsang Tsering after declaring the camp open felicitated the school toppers of Primary school Ble-teng. Various govt services like issue of PRC/ST, birth certificate, Marriage certificate, Driving license, Adhaar registration, opening of bank accounts, registration of labours under APB&OCWB, collection of electricity consumption revenue, Health check up, registration of old age pension and veterinary aid were provided to the villagers at their doorstep.

Interestingly the aware electricity consumers of Buri, Ble-teng, Dongmereng, Lumtsang and Zeminyang village deposited revenue of Rs.91,849(Rupees Ninety one thousand Eight Hundred forty nine)to the concerned officers of electrical department during this camp. This has been the highest electricity revenue deposit till so far in any Sarkar Apke Dwar camps in Tawang district.

Addl.DC Tawang in his inaugural address to the villagers informed about various welfare schemes of the state and central government and also about the importance of Education maintaining health and hygiene.

