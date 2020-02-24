Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 24 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

7 houses set on fire after TMC-BJP clash in West Bengal

7 houses set on fire after TMC-BJP clash in West Bengal
February 24
15:12 2020
Seven houses, alleged to be of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters, have been vandalised and set on fire in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, police said on Monday.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, a police officer said.

The incident was sparked after the body of a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader reached Huslurdanga village in Mainaguri area on Sunday, police said.

The BJP has alleged that TMC activists were behind the incident while the ruling party in West Bengal has dismissed the charge.

TMC’s Mallick Haat booth president Bhombol Ghosh was attacked with sharp weapons at Huslurdanga market on February 14 and he succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Siliguri on Saturday, party sources said.

Local TMC leader Manoj Roy alleged that BJP activists were behind the fatal assault.

BJP district president Bapi Goswami said after Ghosh’s body was brought to Huslurdanga on Sunday, TMC activists vandalised the seven houses of BJP supporters and set them on fire.

A large contingent led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dhendhup Sherpa has been deployed in the area.

Source: India Today

