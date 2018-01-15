Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 15 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

7 Pakistani Soldiers Killed in Retaliatory Action Along LoC: Indian Army

7 Pakistani Soldiers Killed in Retaliatory Action Along LoC: Indian Army
January 15
13:55 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Indian Army carried out a “retaliatory action” against Pakistani troops, killing seven of their soldiers and injuring four others along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday.

The action comes after an Indian solider was killed in Pakistani firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday.

“Army has carried out retaliation against Pakistani troops across Jaglote area along the LoC in Mendhar sector of Poonch district”, a senior Army officer told PTI.

“In the retaliatory action, there were seven fatal causalities to Pakistani troops and four others injured,” he said.

PTI

Tags
Indian ArmyLoC
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.