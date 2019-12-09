7 UP policemen suspended for negligence of duty following Unnao rape victim’s death

NET Bureau

Hours after the last rites of the 24-year-old Unnao rape victim were performed at her native village here on Sunday amid tight security arrangements, the Uttar Pradesh government suspended seven policemen for negligence of duty.

“Ajay Kumar Tripathi, Station House Officer of Unnao’s Bihar police station, along with six other police personnel, has been suspended, for negligence during duty in connection with the death of rape victim,” additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi told Sources.

Earlier in the day, the last rites of the 24-year-old rape victim, who died of burn injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, were performed at her village.

The family, which initially said it would perform the last rites only after a visit by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, relented after getting an assurance from the government that it would consider their demand for a job to one of the family members.Lucknow divisional commissioner Mukesh Meshram and inspector general of police SK Bhagat spoke to the woman’s father and brother for an hour before they agreed to bury the woman.

The woman, who was raped last year, was set on fire on Thursday morning when she was on her way to Rae Bareli in connection with the court case filed by her. Five accused persons, including the two who had allegedly raped her, were arrested soon after. The woman was laid to rest in a piece of land belonging to her family, where the mausoleum of her grandparents is situated. Samajwadi Party leaders and UP cabinet ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Kamal Rani Varun were present.“The government is with the aggrieved family,” said Maurya.

The woman’s 65-year-old father spoke to Awasthi on the phone in the ministers’ presence, and the latter assured him that the government will consider the family’s demand for a job to one of the family members.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MLC Sunil Singh Sajan expressed concern over the law and order situation . “The law and order scenario in the state has significantly deteriorated. Girls are not feeling secure and their FIRs are not being registered. The Yogi Adityanath government must tender resignation,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Meshram said the family members would be provided a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. “The sister of the victim too will be given separate security since she may be a witness. One person of the family [as decided by them] will be given a government job… if any member of the family seeks an arms licence for self- defence, then it will be given after completing the due procedure of law,” Meshram said.

Source: Hindustantimes