Malik Wishes to See Bihar as ‘Developed State’

The newly appointed Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that he wishes to see Bihar as a “developed state.”

Malik, former MP and BJP’s national vice president, took the post that had been vacant since Ram Nath Kovind was nominated as the BJP’s presidential candidate.

After his appointment, Malik said that he will fulfill the constitutional and ethical responsibility on him with complete honesty and will do his work with allegiance.

Talking to ANI, he said, “I wish to see Bihar as a ‘developed state.’ There is no lack of talent in Bihar; in fact children from Bihar are competing in the whole nation. Bihar can be the origin of next Green Revolution.”

“Bihar has been the work place of Jayaprakash Narayan, the independence activist; it has contributed to the Indian freedom struggle. Patliputra has once been the largest city in the world, and the state holds importance since the time of Lord Buddha. It has immense potential to grow,” he added.

Talking about his work agenda, he said that he will follow the norms set by former Bihar Governor and President Kovind.

The President of India today appointed five new Governors with Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) taking over as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Banwarilal Purohit as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Professor Jagdish Mukhi as the Governor of Assam and Ganga Prasad as the Governor of Meghalaya. 0

