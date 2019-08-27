73 policemen suspended in Tripura in 18 months

NET Bureau

A total of 73 police and security personnel were suspended in various corruption cases during the past 18 months in Tripura, a police official said on Monday.

“73 policemen, including eleven officers and 20 jawans of Tripura State Rifles were suspended so far since March last year,” a police official said on condition of anonymity.

He said that the security personnel were suspended under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Prevention of Corruption Act.

“The state government and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb asked the police department to take stringent actions against the corruption and indiscipline irrespective of police, civil officials and common men,” the official said.

He said that of the 73 police personnel, 52 policemen were suspended in the past 18 months for their involvement in drug trafficking.

Of the 73 police personnel suspended, nine have been arrested. =

Deb, who also holds the home portfolio, had said in a public meeting recently that Tripura would be made a clean and model state in three years.

Source: Eastern Mirror