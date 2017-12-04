73,090 People Visit Hornbill Festival in Three Days

Altogether 73,090 people including local, domestic and foreign tourists have visited the ongoing Hornbill festival of Nagaland at Naga Heritage Village Kisama.

Till the first three days of the festival at Kisama, which was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 1, a total of 912 foreigners, 9,748 domestic tourists and 61,430 local visitors have witnessed the different events, informed Tourist Officer and Statistical-in-charge for Hornbill, Toka E Tuccumi on Sunday.

Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan on Sunday visited the Hornbill festival. In his address at Naga Heritage village Kisama, Lt Gen Chauhan complimented the people of Nagaland for organising such a marvellous festival.

Mesmerised by the cultural dances, folk songs and warrior dance of the different Naga tribes, the DGAR said, “the unique, rich, varied and vibrant culture of Nagaland showcases a perfect melange of cultural displays”.

Naga culture is not only about colourful costumes, dances and songs, but is also reflective of strength, honesty and simplicity of the society and the great warrior tradition which runs in the blood of every Naga, he said.

“This cultural heritage must be preserved and promoted for our future generations to follow and to set an example for our fellow countrymen to emulate,” the DGAR added.

Besides, the cultural exhibitions by different Naga tribes, the third day of the Hornbill festival was also marked by 7th Hornbill Half Marathon and Great Hornbill Run organised by Elite Entertainment Enterprise, traditional fire making competition, cycle rally – ‘A step towards conservation of the environment’, exhibition cum sale of handloom and handicraft.

The day at Kisama concluded with pre-Christmas Gospel night featuring Project Psaltery and various artists. The Hornbill Night Carnival organised by Kohima Chamber of Commerce and Industries along the stretch of the capital town is continuing to attract visitors giving them the once-in-a-year night life.

