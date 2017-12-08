Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 08 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

75-80 Percent Insurgency in Northeast Has Come to an End: Rajnath

December 08
16:48 2017
About 75-80 per cent insurgency problems in the northeast has come to an end, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

At a ‘Sainik Sammelan’ at the Assam Rifles Training Centre in Shokhuvi, Nagaland, he said the country’s oldest paramilitary force has been carrying out an exemplary dual service of guarding the porous 1,642-km long Indo-Myanmar border and counter insurgency operations.

“I can tell you that 75 to 80 per cent of the insurgency problems in the northeast has come to an end,” he said.

Singh also highlighted the difficult task of Assam Rifles of guarding an “open border”, where a free movement regime is also in place for uninterrupted travel to each other’s territories by people of both the countries.

“It is a difficult task for you as Myanmar is a friendly country. You have to take care of the diplomatic sensitivity so that our relations do not hamper,” he said.

-PTI

Rajnath
