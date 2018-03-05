Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 05 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

75% Nagaland Legislators Are ‘Crorepatis’, 2 Have Criminal Records

March 05
12:27 2018
Nagaland has 75 per cent ‘crorepati’ legislators, or 45 out of 60 legislators elected to the legislative assembly this year have individual wealth worth over Rs. 1 crore, a report said on Sunday.

Post-2013 assembly elections, 61 per cent or 36 out of 59 legislators were found to be crorepatis. Of the two legislators with criminal cases registered against them, one is from the BJP and the other from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), six legislators have not disclosed their sources of income. The state also failed to give any woman legislator.

“The average of assets per legislator in the Nagaland 2018 assembly elections is Rs. 5.16 crore. In 2013, the average assets analyzed was Rs. 3.18 crore,” the report said.

The average assets per legislator for the 27 Naga People’s Front (NPF) legislators analysed is Rs. 4.41 crore, 17 NDPP legislators have average assets worth Rs. 7.52 crore, 12 BJP legislators have average assets of Rs. 3.68 crore and two National People’s Party (NPP) legislators have average assets worth Rs. 1.37 crore.

“20 (74 per cent) out of 27 legislators from NPF, 13 (77 per cent) out of 17 legislators from NDPP, 9 (75 per cent) out of 12 legislators from BJP and 1 legislator each from JD(U), NPP and Independent have declared over Rs. 1-crore assets,” said the report.

The richest legislators include Neiphiu Rio from the NDPP with assets worth over Rs. 36 crore, K. Tokugha Sukhalu also of the same party with over Rs. 17-crore assets and Yitachu from the NPF with over Rs. 17-crore assets. Toshi Wungtung from the NDPP with Rs. 9 lakh had assets valued lowest.

Speaking of education, 20 legislators have declared their educational qualification to be between 8th pass and 12th pass, while 39 legislators have shown educational qualification of graduate or above and one legislator had declared himself as illiterate.

-IANS

