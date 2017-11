Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department officials seized 76 gram of heroin from a person at Thuampui locality in Aizawl, a spokesperson of the department said on Sunday.

A 24-year-old man was arrested late on Saturday night for allegedly possessing the drug valued at around Rs 3 lakh in the local market.

The accused hailing from Tuirial Airfield village near Aizawl was booked under various Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the spokesperson said.

-PTI