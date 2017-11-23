7th Pay Commission, Strike Paralyses Govt Offices in Mizoram

The routine functioning of the Mizoram government offices was again completely paralysed on Thursday owing to a pen-down strike called by an association of the state government employees.

Today was the second and last day of the strike called by the Federation of Mizoram Government Employees and Workers (FMGE and W).

The government employees have been demanding enhanced pay by implementing the seventh central pay commission.

They accused the council of ministers of deliberately delaying the implementation by constituting Pay Review Committee headed by former Finance Minister H Liansailova, Vice president of the state planning board.

The FMGE and W leaders said that they would soon announce their future course of action.

