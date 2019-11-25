7th State Conference of Heart Care Society of Assam held in Tinsukia

NET Bureau

The 7th State conference of Heart Care Society of Assam (HCSA) was held in Tinsukia on Sunday in presence of Dr. Shah Md Tanvir Monsur, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Guwahati and other distinguished guests, besides members from different chapters of the Society.

In his address as chief guest, Dr. Monsur applauded the endeavors of HCSA that focussed on the present stressful lifestyle and urged upon the organizers to initiate a similar type of activity in Bangladesh.

The programme began with the hoisting of flag by State president Dr. Nirmal Kanti Bhattacharjee followed by a pledge-taking ceremony signifying caring of heart and health by adopting a healthy lifestyle. The programme was inaugurated by Prof Ayon Bhattacharjee, Dean, and Director i/c NIT Shillong. While the welcome address was delivered by Dr. KR Dey, chairman of the organizing committee, Jogesh Baruah, former ADC, as the guest of honour released the souvenir Spandan published on the occasion.

The event also witnessed a heart care public awareness programme being moderated by Atul Chandra Sarma which dealt with holistic heart care followed by a panel discussion by experts. A CPR video demonstration also figured in the program. Besides general body meeting, a cultural evening performed by local artistes enthralled the audience.

Source: The Sentinel