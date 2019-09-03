8 Apache helicopters inducted into IAF at Pathankot airbase

NET Bureau

The Indian Air Force inducted the first batch of US-made Apache Guardian Attack Helicopters AH-64E at the Pathankot Air Force Station on Tuesday. IAF Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa was the chief guest at the induction ceremony.

“Apache attack helicopters are being purchased to replace the IAF’s existing Mi-35 fleet,” the Chief Marshal said, adding, “They will enhance the operational capabilities of the IAF and the strike force.” He also said that Apaches is equipped with the latest tech which is 24X7 all-weather capable with high agility and survivability.

The helicopters had reached India at IAF Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad on July 27 and after a series of trials, they were sent to Pathankot airbase.

The Apache helicopters are the world’s most lethal multi-role combat helicopters. Armed with fire-and-forget Hellfire missiles, the Apache attack choppers can track up to 128 targets in a minute and prioritise threats. The missiles equip the gunships with heavy anti-armor capabilities. It is also equipped with 70 mm Hydra rockets and air-to-air Stinger missiles. Apache also carries one 39 mm chain gun with 1,200 rounds as part of area weapon sub-system.

Source: The Indian Express