8 Creative Ways for Indian Millenials to Relax Online

Millenials in India today dominate the workplace and many in this generation work online. India boasts the largest population of Millenials and it is no wonder the country is the second-largest online market after China.

While working online comes with multiple benefits, there are also unique challenges. These include information overload, burnout, stress, social media addiction, inappropriate content, among others. Luckily, the internet also provides myriad ways of relaxing when working online. Here are a few creative ways to let off steam when working online or using the internet for long.

WINDOW SHOPPING

After hours hunched over your laptop, it is healthy to take a breather. One of the most interesting forms of digital therapy is window shopping. There are thousands of online stores stocking all types of items. Whether you love cars, clothing, jewelry, cool gadgets, or anything else under the sun, you can now find it online. Browsing through these shopping websites is a great way to take your mind off work and relax.

RELAXING MUSIC ON YOUTUBE

YouTube is one of the most popular websites with over two billion people logging in every month. If you need some form of relaxation, you can now watch any music you wish on this platform and in any format. Music therapy works in any stressful situation, and it boosts your productivity.

HOW STUFF IS MADE/HOW STUFF WORKS

Ever wondered how stuff works? There’s no better time to learn than when you need to relax. If you have been working on a project for a long time, you can take a breather by taking your brain on a journey of discovery. Online platforms cover all topics under the sun, and you will not only add to your ken but also relax the mind.

LISTENING TO INSTRUMENTALS

Many people suffer burnout when working online.

Millenials who make up the largest percentage of India’s online workforce are susceptible to this problem. Listening to instrumental music online can help unwind thus overcoming stress and burnout.

E-COUNSELLING

Some addictive online behaviours can ruin an individual’s life and this is where e-counselling services come in handy. Some not-for-profit organisations offer free online counselling and these can help alleviate stress.

Talking to a stranger online might seem weird but with time, this becomes a relaxing way to let off steam and focus on your life. If you have any emotional problems hindering you from living comfortably, you need to check out e-counselling platforms and other support groups.

PLAY A GAME ONLINE

Online gaming is a big industry and you can leverage different types of games to relax and unwind. You can also download free games or play online at any time you need to take a break from work. If you’re feeling lucky there’s a bunch of online games that involve potentially winning or losing real or fictional money, such as this government lottery in India.

LEARN A HANDY SKILL

The rise of the do-it-yourself (DIY) culture has seen the rise in demand for handy skills. Whether you want to build a backyard pool, gazebo, smart home, or any other project, you can now use online tutorials to gain these skills. This is a creative way to relax and also improve your life.

You can learn income-generating skills or acquire any other skills you would like.

ONLINE MEDITATION

Meditation is one of the oldest self-care practices with roots in the orients. Today, meditation is popular in alternative medicine, and doctors recommend it as a way of treating both body and mind.

Almost every service is now available online and you can partake in a guided meditation session through online platforms or mobile apps. It is a creative way to unwind whenever you feel tired or if you need to let off pent-up emotions. Some apps will even remind you of your scheduled meditation.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Working online offers Millenials in India immense advantages. However, there’s the risk of stress which requires creative ideas to overcome. These tips will help you stay safe when working online and also boost your productivity.