Tue, 21 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

8 Indian tourists found dead in hotel room in Nepal

8 Indian tourists found dead in hotel room in Nepal
January 21
15:03 2020
NET Bureau

As many as eight tourists from Kerala were found dead in a hotel room of a resort in Daman in Nepal. As per initial report, the tourists died of asphyxiation after using gas heater in their room. SP Sushil Singh Rathore of District Police Office, Makwanpur said, “We are yet to identify the name of the deceased. They were using gas heater in the room, suffocation might have caused their death.”

The tourists who reportedly were in an unconscious state were airlifted in a chopper to HAMS Hospital in Dhumbarahi, Kathmandu where they were declared brought dead by doctors.

According to the manager at the resort the guests who arrived at the resort at stayed in a room and turned on a gas heater to keep themselves warm.

Although they had booked a total of four rooms, eight of them stayed in a room and remaining others in another room, the manager said, adding that all the windows and the door of the room were bolted from inside.

Police suspect that they might have passed out due to lack of ventilation, the report said.

Source: India TV News

