80 Killed, 350 Wounded in Blast Near Indian Embassy in Kabul

At least 80 people were killed and 350 wounded in Kabul on Wednesday when a powerful vehicle-borne bomb exploded in the middle of the Afghan capital, a public health official said. The attack is one of the most serious seen in the Afghan capital for several months.

A truck loaded with explosives went off in downtown Kabul near the German Embassy on Wednesday morning. All Indian Embassy staff are safe, authorities said.

Tolo News Agency said a “truck bomb was detonated close to the German Embassy in Wazir Akbar Khan area, killing and wounding dozens”. Earlier, Tolo had quoted the interior ministry as saying that a “water tanker had been laden with explosives that were detonated on Wednesday”.

According to Nato, a massive explosion occurred near the German Embassy at 8.22 am near the Nato Resolute Support headquarter in Kabul. Foreign troops have arrived at the scene.

Images circulating on social media showed a large plume of black smoke over the city. The blast occurred during rush hour traffic. It ripped through the diplomatic zone. There was substantial damage to buildings in the explosion near Zanbaq Square in downtown Kabul. It said the victims are mostly civilians and a large number of them are from the Roshan mobile company.

All staff in the Indian Embassy are safe but some windows in the building were damaged. “By God’s grace, Indian Embassy staff are safe in the massive #Kabul blast,” External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

The explosion shattered windows and blew doors off their hinges in houses hundreds of meters (yards) away. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. A spokesman for Taliban insurgents said he was gathering information.

Violence around Afghanistan has been rising throughout the year, as the Taliban push to defeat the U.S.-backed government and reimpose Islamic law after their 2001 ouster in a Washington-backed invasion. Since most international troops withdrew at the end of 2014, the Taliban have gained ground and now control or contest about 40 percent of the country, according to U.S. estimates, though President Ashraf Ghani’s government holds all provincial centers.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday strongly condemned a terror attack in Kabul and said India stands with Afghanistan in combating “all types of terrorism”.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist blast in Kabul. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with the injured,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet. Modi, who is on a four-nation European tour, expressed solidarity with Afghanistan.

“India stands with Afghanistan in fighting all types of terrorism. Forces supporting terrorism need to be defeated,” Modi said.

-Agencies