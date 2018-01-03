Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 03 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

82-Year-Old Man Hacked to Death in Tripura

82-Year-Old Man Hacked to Death in Tripura
January 03
17:39 2018
A 82-year old man was hacked to death allegedly by his mentally unsound neighbour at Prakashnagar in South Tripura district, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police, Monchak Ipper said Amal Malakar was attacked by his neighbour Gopal Malakar with a hatchet on Tuesday night.

Ipper said Gopal was mentally unsound and was arrested after the incident. Five persons were injured when they tried to save Amal from Gopal, the police said.

BJP state in-charge Sunil Deodhar told reporters at Agartala that the incident was the “seventh politically motivated murder by the ruling CPIM in Tripura”.

Deodhar claimed that Amal was a BJP member. Election for the 60-member Tripura Assembly is due early this year.

Reacting to BJP’s claim that Amal Malakar was a BJP member, CPI(M) leader and local MLA Sudhan Das said the opposition party was trying to politicise the incident. The incident has no relation with politics, he added.

-PTI

