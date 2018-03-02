Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 02 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

86 Percent Turnout in Meghalaya Repoll

86 Percent Turnout in Meghalaya Repoll
March 02
10:56 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

About 86 per cent voters exercised their franchise during re-polling at one polling station Raliang constituency in Meghalaya on Thuyrsday, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said.

The re-poll was ordered at Kyndong Tuber polling station after polling officers stopped voting on February 27 following a mixed up of voting machines, he said.

Till 4 pm at the close of the poll, 544 of the total 628 voters cast their votes in Kyndong Tuber polling station and this accounted to about 86 per cent of polling, Kharkongor told PTI.

The re-poll was by and large peaceful. Polling for 59 of the 60 Assembly seats was held in the north-eastern state on February 27.

Around 84.86 per cent votes were polled on that day. Polling was countermanded in the Williamnagar constituency due to the killing of NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma on February 18.

-PTI

Tags
Meghalaya RepollRaliangRaliang constituency
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.