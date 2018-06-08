Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 08 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Urges Bhutan to Expedite the Process of Introducing Drukair Flight Services

June 08
10:45 2018
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday urged the Consul General of Bhutan in Assam, Phub Tshering, to expedite the process of introducing Drukair flight services between Bhutan and Singapore via Guwahati for the mutual benefit of the region.

During the discussion the duo have discussed about the status of implementation of the flight services, and informed him that he would request the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to clear all formalities at the earliest, so that operating of flights connecting Guwahati, Paro and Singapore would soon become a reality, an official release said here.

Sonowal also said that he would talk to the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, on the issue.

The Bhutanese Foreign Minister Damcho Dorji, in February this year, had announced introduction of Drukair service between Guwahati, Paro and Singapore to take advantage of India’s Act East policy.

The chief minister, on behalf of the people of Assam, conveyed warm greetings to the people of Bhutan, and vowed to cement the diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Assam, the release said.

Outlook

Phub TsheringSarbananda Sonowal
