88 cadres of Tripura’s NLFT (SD) to surrender on August 13th

NET Bureau

Thirty years old, outlawed insurgent outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) is moving towards a peace deal with Government of India as the insurgent outfit’s Sabir Debbarma faction signed a Memorandum of Settlement for negotiating a peace deal on Saturday. Eighty-eight cadres of the militant outfit will surrender in Tripura on August 13 as per the agreement, officials said.

A statement from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) informed this afternoon that NLFT (SD) has agreed to abjure the path of violence, join the mainstream and abide by the Constitution of India.

“It has agreed to the surrender of its 88 cadres with their weapons. The surrendered cadres will be given surrender benefits as per the Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation Scheme, 2018 of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The State Government of Tripura will help the surrendered cadres in housing, recruitment, education etc. Government of India will consider the proposals of Tripura State Government regarding the economic development of tribal areas of Tripura”, the statement reads.

The Memorandum of Settlement was signed by Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary (North East) of Ministry of Home Affairs, Kumar Alok, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Govt. of Tripura and Sabir Kumar Debbarma and Kajal Debbarma on behalf of NLFT (SD).

After signing the Memorandum of Settlement, the NLFT representatives called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at New Delhi, the PIB statement informs.

Source: The Indian Express