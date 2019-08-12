Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 12 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

88 cadres of Tripura’s NLFT (SD) to surrender on August 13th

88 cadres of Tripura’s NLFT (SD) to surrender on August 13th
August 12
14:20 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Thirty years old, outlawed insurgent outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) is moving towards a peace deal with Government of India as the insurgent outfit’s Sabir Debbarma faction signed a Memorandum of Settlement for negotiating a peace deal on Saturday. Eighty-eight cadres of the militant outfit will surrender in Tripura on August 13 as per the agreement, officials said.

A statement from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) informed this afternoon that NLFT (SD) has agreed to abjure the path of violence, join the mainstream and abide by the Constitution of India.

“It has agreed to the surrender of its 88 cadres with their weapons. The surrendered cadres will be given surrender benefits as per the Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation Scheme, 2018 of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The State Government of Tripura will help the surrendered cadres in housing, recruitment, education etc. Government of India will consider the proposals of Tripura State Government regarding the economic development of tribal areas of Tripura”, the statement reads.

The Memorandum of Settlement was signed by Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary (North East) of Ministry of Home Affairs, Kumar Alok, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Govt. of Tripura and Sabir Kumar Debbarma and Kajal Debbarma on behalf of NLFT (SD).

After signing the Memorandum of Settlement, the NLFT representatives called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at New Delhi, the PIB statement informs.

Source: The Indian Express

 

Tags
National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT)NLFT(SD)tripura
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.