8th Chandubi Festival Concludes

NET Bureau, Partha Prawal

The 8th Chandubi Festival, which began on January 1, 2018, came to a colourful closure on Friday. Attended by hundreds of revellers, the five-day long annual festival was officially declared closed with lighting of the holy pyre. Cultural troupes from different places from near and far from Chandubi performed different Rabha dance forms like Bogejari, Sathar, Hana Ghora etc on the final and the fifth day of the festival.

The Chandubi Festival was first organised as an awareness programme, mainly aimed to aware the people about the rich biodiversity of the Chandubi Lake which was formed out of the great Assam earthquake of 1897. Apart from different species of migratory birds, the lake is also a home to several endangered ornamented fish and other vegetation. But due to the growing human intervention and rapid urbanisation, the biodiversity came under a threat and as a means to preserve it; some local youths came together and started this festival in an experimental basis. And, over the year, the festival has grown in stature and tourists from near and far throng the festival in large numbers.

“The Chandubi fest is a showcase of myriad folk culture of different communities of the state, their traditions, ethnic culinary delicacies, folk musical instruments, ethnic fineries, and traditional games and sports. When we began with the festival, we cherished the dream of turning it into a bridge of unity among the indigenous communities living in the areas along the border between Assam and Meghalaya. And we can proudly say now that we have been able to achieve our goal to a great extent,” said Ashok Nongbag, a leader of the All Rabha Students’ Union and the president of the Chandubi festival organising committee.

Apart from Assam Forest Minister Pramila Rani Brahma, the 8th edition of the Chandubi Festival was also attended by a number of influential local and state leaders. Noted singer Zubeen Garg is also a regular visitor to the festival.

“Even though the festival has grown in leaps and bounds over the years and several delegates have assured to extend every possible help to make Chandubi a world-class tourist attraction, but as of now, nothing has materialised,” informed Junail Rabha, an active member of the Chandubi Festival Organising Committee.

“Even promises made by the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and local MLA Pranab Kalita are yet to see daylight. We hope the promises are fulfilled soon,” Rabha further bemoaned.

It may be mentioned here that in 2017, attending the festival as the chief guest, CM Sonowal was handed over a draft scheme of Rs 20 crore for Chandubi development by local MLA Pranab Kalita. But till date, the Chief Minister has done nothing concrete- either for developing Chandubi Lake and the adjoining areas or for the development of life and security of the people.

In the five-day long festival, apart from traditional dance forms, visitors are also exposed to a wide range of traditional cuisines like rice beers, pork and chicken dishes, local sweets, traditional handicraft and dresses and books and scriptures depicting the rich Rabha culture.

“Chandubi Festival is still at its nascent stage and it is hoped that, in the years to follow, the festival will be garner more popularity and create a bench-mark for itself. I love the festival and I make sure that I visit it every year. I am enthralled by the different dance forms that are showcased in the festival,” said Dipanjali Sarma, a resident of Guwahati, while interacting with Northeast Today.