9 Held in Tripura Gramin Bank Staff Kidnapping Case, Rs 38 Lakh Recovered

Nine miscreants were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of four employees of Tripura Gramin Bank and Rs 38 lakh were recovered from them, police said on Sunday.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Gomati district, Nabadwip Jamatiya, said all nine were arrested on Saturday night from Krishnanagar area of the state capital and Mungiakami area of Khowai district.

“The miscreants had initially demanded a ransom of Rs 65 lakh but set all four of them free after receiving Rs 50 lakh. During last night’s raid, Rs 38 lakh was recovered from them,” Jamatiya said.

The four employees — branch manager Tanmoy Bhattacharya (30), assistant manager Sujit Dey (28) and staffers Raktim Bhowmick (31) and Subrata Debbarma (32) — were returning home after work when they were kidnapped at Taidu in Gomati district on November 25.

They were released near Manik Bazar in Teliamura sub- division of Khowai district around 7:00 am on December 1, the ASP said. Recounting his days in captivity, the banker said the kidnappers were confident they would eventually get the ransom.

“They assaulted me and Tanmoy before kidnapping us. We were forced to walk miles through jungles and were even chained to trees,” Raktim said.

The kidnappers shifted their hideouts every day, he said. “Even the food and water served to us were contaminated,” Raktim added.

-PTI