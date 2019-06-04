9 injured, over 1,000 homeless after flood and thunderstorms in Tripura

NET Bureau

Nine people have been injured and more than a thousand left homeless in thunderstorms and flood caused by heavy rainfall in Tripura since the past 72 hours.

According to a report released by State Emergency Operation Centre on Monday evening, 1,746 people have taken shelter in 12 camps and nine people were injured between June 1 to June 3. All the people were from West Tripura and Sepahijala districts of the state.

The thunderstorms have also damaged 283 houses severely, 866 houses partly and 66 houses fully in four districts of West, Sepahhijala, Gomati and South, the report said.

Expressing concern about the damage, chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb instructed all district magistrates and concerned officials to begin rescue operations and initiate all possible precautionary measures at the earliest.

According to the meteorological department, rain or thundershower is likely to occur at most of the places in the state in next 24 hours.

A woman has been killed and over 4,000 people rendered homeless due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the last two months in the northeastern state.

Source: Hindustan Times