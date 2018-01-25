90-Day ‘No Horn’ Campaign in Guwahati

A 90-day ‘No Horn’ campaign to create mass awareness was currently on in Guwahati to combat the urban menace of noise pollution. The campaign was launched by Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi who called on the citizens of Guwahati to keep the environment noise free.

“Our ears can bear noise upto a certain limit but when it exceeds the maximum limit, it can lead to various diseases. The problem can be resolved only when we reduce the sound produced in our surroundings”, the governor had said while launching the campaign at the onset of the New Year.

As there was no effective law for controlling noise pollution, the campaign would go a long way in tackling the menace of noise pollution, he had said.

As part of the campaign, activities ranging from awareness programmes at traffic signals, shopping malls, offices, colleges to organising bike rallies and sensitization programmes in important hubs like the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) have been undertaken.

Hoardings, banners and posters of the campaign have also been put up across the city. During the campaign, professional bus and truck drivers would be sensitised by organizing awareness programmes in public depots like the ISBT.

The campaign has gained momentum with government departments such as the Assam State Transport Corporation and the Assam Police extending their support to the campaign.

The campaign, conceptualised by social development organization ‘Byatikram’, will be replicated throughout the city. “Noise pollution is an urban menace spreading roots across the world and our city, Guwahati, has also not been spared from it.

Therefore, we decided to launch the campaign on ‘No Horn Please’,” Byatikram’s Co-founder Saumen Bharatiya said. This initiative hopes to make Guwahati a better place to live in and an example for other cities to follow, he said.

“In this age of stress, the least we can do is to not irritate fellow drivers and passengers by unnecessary honking. We also need to respect peaceful environment of No Horn Zones like hospitals and schools”, Bharatiya added. The campaign will end on March 31.

