Wed, 13 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

90 Evacuated from Blazing Mumbai Skyscraper, Deepika Padukone Safe

June 13
17:49 2018
At least 90 residents were evacuated safely after a fire broke out on the 33rd floor of the Beaumonte Towers in the posh Prabhadevi area of Dadar in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who also lives in the same building on the 26th floor, tweeted that she was safe and expressed her prayers for the well-being of the firefighters.

According to BMC Disaster Control, the fire erupted around 2.10 p.m. on the two uppermost floors 32 and 33 of the building, and thick black clouds of smoke were soon billowing out.

Later, after nearly three hours, the flames started spreading on to the lower floors creating panic among the flat owners who include several celebrities including from the business and glamour world.

More than two dozen fire-tenders, including sophisticated lifts and cranes, have been deployed to fight the blaze. There were no reports of casualties so far.

-IANS

Deepika PadukoneMumbai Skyscraper
