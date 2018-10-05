Ranveer Singh on Vogue Cover

Recently it was revealed that Ranveer Singh had taken part in a photoshoot for Vogue India with Portuguese supermodel Sara Sampaio. Today, Ranveer shared the Vogue cover on his Instagram and it certainly lives up to the hype.

In the 11th anniversary special issue of Vogue India, Ranveer and Sara are seen together on the cover both wearing floral print robes designed by Sabyasachi. The issue talks about blurred lines between masculine and feminine fashion. Ranveer has become known for being a risk-taker when it comes to fashion so he’s a great poster boy for the trend.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba opposite newcomer Sara Ali Khan. The Karan Johar produced film releases on 28 December.